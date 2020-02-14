Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial: Ticket Registration Now Open for 2/24 Celebration of Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Information on how to get tickets for the Feb. 24 memorial at Staples Center honoring Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the seven others killed in a helicopter crash last month were released Friday.

A limited number of tickets to the celebration of life service will be available, and people may register to purchase them at Ticketmaster from 11 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tickets will be available at the following prices: $224 each, 2 for $224 and $24.02 each, according to the Lakers.

Like the date of the memorial, the ticket prices appear to have been chosen to honor the jersey numbers -- No. 24 and 2 respectively -- by Kobe and Gianna.

Registered fans will receive an email next Tuesday evening, Feb. 18, according to the Lakers. Verified fans will also be sent a text message with a personal, non-transferable access code that will allow them to participate in the ticket sale.

The ticket release beings at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

If chosen, there is a two-ticket maximum.

Once purchased, tickets cannot be transferred to others.

Ticket sale proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Fans had been especially anxious to find out how tickets to the tribute at Staples Center -- affectionately dubbed, "The House That Kobe Built" -- will be made available to the public.

It appears the ceremony will not be shown outside of the arena, the Los Angeles Times is reporting. Those without tickets are being encouraged not to come to Staples Center, and instead watch the event on TV.

Also, as was the case with the Nipsey Hussle memorial, there are no plans for a procession, the Times stated.

News of the memorial was first announced Feb. 7 on Instagram by Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant.

Check back for updates on this developing story.