Man Wanted for Allegedly Assaulting Santa Ana Restaurant Manager Turns Himself In

A man who was wanted for allegedly assaulting a Santa Ana restaurant manager on Super Bowl Sunday turned himself in after apparently watching a video of himself on the news, officials said Friday.

Isaias Arroyo, 23, turned himself in to detectives at the Santa Ana Police Department and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The assault took place about 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, when a fight broke out in the parking lot of Spoons Bar and Grill, located at 2601 Hotel Terrace.

The restaurant manager tried to stop the fight, when a man inside the bar ran out and hit the manager in the head with a beer bottle, Santa Ana police said.

The man then got into the passenger seat of a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee, which left the scene.

The victim, also a man, was left with lacerations to his head and needed staples.

Santa Ana police on Thursday released video showing different angles of the assailant and the assault.

Arroyo apparently saw news reports of the assault and was compelled to turn himself in, police said.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, but investigators speculate the assailant thought the victim was involved in the fight and was protecting his friend or friends.

No other details about the incident or the arrest were released Friday.

