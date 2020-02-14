× Maryland Man Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Shooting Aboard Greyhound Bus in Lebec Area

A Maryland man accused of opening fire aboard a Greyhound bus in the Fort Tejon area has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder, KTLA sister station KGET in Bakersfield reported.

Blood and urine samples were obtained for testing from 33-year-old Anthony Devonte Williams, who authorities say shot and killed one person and injured five others in the Feb. 3 shooting on a Greyhound bus as it traveled north on Interstate 5, according to a new court filing.

The California Highway Patrol said the samples were seized due to the unusual behavior of the suspect.

“Based on Williams’ erratic behavior and his willingness to shoot randomly inside a bus, I believe that Williams was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the shooting,” an officer wrote in the document.

The document says another passenger, Salvador Martinez, disarmed Williams. The gun was given to bus driver Albert Walker, the filing says, who forced Williams out of the bus and onto the shoulder of I-5.

Walker then drove to a Valero gas station at the next exit and requested medical aid and law enforcement, according to the document.

CHP officers arrested Williams without incident in the area where the bus left him.

The shooting killed Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, of Molino, Colombia.

Williams is next due in court April 28.