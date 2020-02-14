Officials ID Parolee Sought in Deadly Shooting at Perris Park

The alleged gunman on the loose after a fatal shooting at a Perris park earlier this week was identified by authorities Friday.

Renato Ivan Sanchez, 38, is wanted in Wednesday’s killing of Jose Eduardo Bellozo at Paragon Park. The suspect is currently on parole and should be considered armed and dangerous, Riverside County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Bellozo, a 25-year-old Perris resident, died at the scene after deputies found him on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound at the park’s northwest corner, according to the department.

Authorities searched the area for the Sanchez, but he remains to be found.

Investigators did not release information on Sanchez’s criminal history.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can contact homicide investigators at 951-955-2777, or sheriff’s dispatch at 951-776-1099.