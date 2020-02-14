Rich on Tech: Hands on Impressions with Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Phones

Posted 9:17 AM, February 14, 2020, by and , Updated at 09:25AM, February 14, 2020

A look at Samsung’s latest smartphones including the S20 lineup and Z Flip foldable; Google gets groovy for Valentine’s Day; Mac malware outpaces PCs for the first time; Siri can answer election questions.

Listeners ask questions about setting iPhone app defaults, upgrading to a Roku Ultra, equipment to start a podcast and whether 5G is just hype.

 

