 Surprise Valentine’s Day Proposal 2020

Gayle Anderson was live at Whittier, where a young man surprised his girlfriend with a surprise Valentine’s Day Marriage Proposal at their favorite donut shop.
A special thank you to all the businesses for helping out with the surprise proposal.
-Surprise Valentine’s Day Red Roses are from Empty Vase Florist
9033 North Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA, 90069
310-278-1988
-Surprise Valentine’s Day Chocolate are from Godiva Chocolatier
-Surprise Valentine’s Day Veuve Clicquot Rose Champagne Gift Basket; Valentine’s Day Sparkling Wine Gift Basket, & Valentine’s Day Gift Tower are from Hickory Farms.
If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com