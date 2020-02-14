 Surprise Valentine’s Day Proposal 2020

Posted 9:08 AM, February 14, 2020, by
Data pix.

Gayle Anderson was live at Whittier, where a young man surprised his girlfriend with a surprise Valentine’s Day Marriage Proposal at their favorite donut shop.

A special thank you to all the businesses for helping out with the surprise proposal.

-Surprise Valentine’s Day Red Roses are from Empty Vase Florist
9033 North Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA, 90069
310-278-1988

-Surprise Valentine’s Day Chocolate are from Godiva Chocolatier

-Surprise Valentine’s Day Veuve Clicquot Rose Champagne Gift Basket; Valentine’s Day Sparkling Wine Gift Basket, & Valentine’s Day Gift Tower are from Hickory Farms.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.