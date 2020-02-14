× These Apps Reveal the Best Movies and Shows Included in Your Streaming Subscriptions

Too many streaming subscriptions and nothing to watch? These apps and websites will help you find the best TV shows and movies included in your monthly bill!

It’s probably happened to you before: you sit down to watch a movie or TV show on a Friday night and can’t seem to find anything good to watch on your streaming services. So you hop around, surf IMDB for ideas and even poll friends over text.

These apps and websites can help you find and remember the absolute best movies and TV shows streaming on the services you pay for so you always have something ready to watch.

Only On Streaming

This is a great website that shows you just the original TV shows and movies streaming on popular services. Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+ and more are represented.

You can see the fresh items just added or browse a calendar for upcoming additions. Add items to a watch list or even get notifications when one of your shows is ready to stream.

Only On Streaming is a fantastic way to keep track of all of the great original content you can’t see anywhere except streaming services.

JustWatch

JustWatch is a service that lets you search for movies and TV shows playing across a variety of services. Just choose the services you subscribe to and it will show you the things you can watch. Or, search for a title and see which service has it.

You can also get ideas for things to watch since you can sort selections by a wide variety of factors including release year, genre, rating and age rating.

JustWatch has apps for iOS and Android and lets you keep a list of the stuff you want to see.

Reelgood

Reelgood is similar to JustWatch but has a more modern design. It also lets you specify the services you subscribe to and browse or search for items to watch.

But the coolest feature is how it organizes your watchlist. Titles that are available on your streaming services for “free” are in the top row, titles that you would have to pay to rent or buy are in the bottom row.

This way, Reelgood lets you keep a master wishlist of all of the titles you want to watch with the ability to stream just the ones that are currently included in your subscription services.

The downside to Reelgood is that they only have an iOS app at this time, so Android users must use the website.

