× Toddler in Critical Condition After Being Ejected From Car Seat in Sylmar Crash; 2 Kids, 2 Women Also Injured

A crash involving two SUVs in Sylmar left two women and three children injured on Friday afternoon, including a 3-year-old boy who was in critical condition after being ejected from his car seat, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 2:10 p.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway near the northbound 5 Freeway transition road, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

The toddler was the most seriously injured of five patients taken by ambulance to area hospitals, fire officials said. His condition was described in the alert as “at least critical.”

A 6-year-old girl, 12-year-old boy, 27-year-old woman and 42-year-old woman were all hospitalized in serious to fair condition, according to LAFD.

All eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway were temporarily closed at Yarnell Street as crews worked to clear the wreckage and clean six gallons of fuel that spilled on the road, Caltrans officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.