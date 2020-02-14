Understanding ‘Urban Coyotes’ in City Neighborhoods With Karen ‘Doc’ Halligan
-
Karen ‘Doc’ Halligan on Seven Terms You Should Know and Understand When Talking to Your Vet
-
Lucy Pet Chief Veterinary Officer Karen “Doc” Halligan Talks Holiday Puppy Scammers
-
Weather Radar Captures Kansas City’s Super Bowl Celebration
-
Video Captures Playful Coyote, Badger Crossing Together Beneath Bay Area Highway
-
New Hampshire Man Strangles Coyote to Death After It Attacked His Son
-
-
Video: Courageous Cat Fends Off 3 Coyotes in Highland Park
-
Denied Asylum in U.S., Central American Migrants Return to Place They Fear Most: Home
-
Newport Beach Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing $2 Million in Jewels in South Coast Plaza Armed Robbery
-
Widow of Sergeant Who Died Trying to Stop 2018 Borderline Shooting Wants Him Remembered for His Sacrifice
-
Non-Native Weeds Are Engulfing the Ancient Breeding Grounds of Mono Lake’s California Gulls
-
-
Director Spike Lee, Former NFL Player Matthew Cherry Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant at Oscars
-
Trump Campaign Launching Outreach Effort for ‘Recruiting and Activating’ Black Supporters in 2020
-
Crowds Flood Downtown L.A. Streets for 4th Annual Women’s March