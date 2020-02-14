Video: O.C. Man Tries to Fight Off K-9 With Umbrella After Pursuit Ends in Dramatic Standoff in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dramatic video captured an Orange County man trying to fend off a K-9 with an umbrella following a series of alleged crimes that culminated in his arrest after a high-speed pursuit this week, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

On Monday night, California Highway Patrol officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash on the southbound 5 Freeway just south of the La Costa exit in northern San Diego County when they discovered the vehicle involved had been stolen out of La Habra, according to a sheriff's news release.

The alleged hit-and-run driver had already fled the scene on foot.

A short time later, two San Diego County deputies who were still in the area searching for the driver spotted a Chrysler minivan speeding with its headlights off on the southbound 5, according to the release. They began following the vehicle.

Around the same time, sheriff's dispatch received a 911 call from someone reported a stolen minivan. The caller said an unknown man had entered the victim's home, threatened the resident, demanded the car keys and then took the vehicle.

Investigators linked the minivan to the one deputies were following on the freeway, authorities said.

CHP officers then became involved again and initiated a pursuit of the stolen vehicle, which was still headed south on the 5 Freeway at that point.

The chase then went on the southbound 805 Freeway and northbound 15 Freeway, where the minivan abruptly stopped in the middle of the lanes near the El Cajon Boulevard exit in San Diego.

The driver, identified by the Sheriff's Department as 42-year-old Daniel Medina, allegedly threatened law enforcement personnel at the scene, according to the release.

At that point, deputies shot out the driver's-side window and released a K-9, according to San Diego television station KGTV.

Video from the scene showed the police dog jumping through the broken glass window as the driver tried to escape. The man used an umbrella to try and fight off the K-9, repeatedly striking the dog, according to the footage.

But the K-9 refused to let go, remaining locked on the suspect's arm as the man walked across freeway lanes to awaiting officers, the video showed.

Medina -- who is from La Habra, according to KGTV -- was then taken into custody.

San Diego jail records indicate the suspect was booked early Tuesday on suspicion of a number of charges, including carjacking, robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, vehicle theft and resisting arrest.

His bail was set at $500,000, according to the inmate record.

The sheriff's K-9, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois named Bo, was not injured in the incident, according to KFMB in San Diego.

He even got a reward for assisting in the arrest -- a couple of extra chicken strips, his handler told the station.