16-Year-Old Boy Killed, 2 Other Teens Wounded in Shooting at Arleta House Party

Posted 8:15 AM, February 15, 2020, by and , Updated at 08:42AM, February 15, 2020
Up to three people are wanted Saturday after a shooting at a house party in Arleta left a 16-year-old boy dead and two other teenagers wounded, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call about the incident in the 13400 block of Rangoon Street just before 11 p.m. Friday, Officer Drake Madison told KTLA.

Three people were shot, including a 16-year-old boy who succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

The two others, 17 and 19, both male, were taken to the hospital. The 17-year-old was in stable condition, while the 19-year-old's condition was unclear, according to authorities.

Officers arrived to a chaotic scene on the residential street. Video shows shaken civilians speaking to police outside a home where the party apparently took place. Paramedics wheeled one conscious person into an ambulance, footage shows.

A neighbor told KLTA said the party had been packed with young people.

Investigators said they're looking for up to three people, one female and two male, who fled in a black Jeep SUV with the partial license plate AL. One of the male suspects wore blue jeans and carried a handgun, according to police.

It's unclear whether or not they were attendees at the party.

Authorities provided no information about a possible motive.

