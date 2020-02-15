17-Year-Old Boy Killed, 2 Other Teens Wounded in Shooting at Arleta House Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gunfire broke out during a fight at a house party in Arleta and left a 17-year-old boy dead and two other teenagers injured, officials said Saturday.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call about the incident in the 13400 block of Rangoon Street just before 11 p.m. Friday, Officer Drake Madison told KTLA.

During the party, a 17-year-old Sun Valley boy became involved in a fight with another male individual, who shot him multiple times, Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

Officers found him on the ground in the back driveway area with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper torso, according to LAPD.

Police previously described that victim as a 16-year-old.

Two other male teens, 17 and 19, were struck by gunfire and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Cervantes said. They received treatment at a hospital and have since been released, she added.

The shooter fled in a dark-colored vehicle with two other people, one male and the other female.

Earlier, police described the car as a black Jeep SUV with the partial license plate AL. They also said the assailant was wearing blue jeans.

Officers arrived at a chaotic scene on the residential street. Video shows shaken civilians speaking to police outside a home where the party apparently took place. Paramedics wheeled one conscious person into an ambulance, footage shows.

A neighbor told KLTA said the party had been packed with young people.

Authorities provided no further information about the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

KTLA's Lucas DerMugrdechian contributed to this report.