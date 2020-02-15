Eric Spillman Visits American Beauty Steakhouse in Venice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

American Beauty in Venice is not just an upscale neighborhood steakhouse, they also have a casual takeout window that's open during the day with affordable menu items like classic smash-burgers, fried chicken sandwiches and grain bowls.

Once inside, this restaurant has a different ambiance.

The chefs wanted to focus on connecting with the patrons by appealing to nostalgia and offering delicious food and drink options.

The wood grilled steak, trout, vegetable forward dishes and martinis have Eric's seal of approval.

For more information about American Beauty, visit the restaurant's website, or Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 58.