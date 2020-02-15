Jessica Uses Meyer Lemons to Elevate Her Breaded Chicken Cutlet Dish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica loves cooking with lemons and when Meyer lemons are in season, she tries to incorporate them into her recipes as much as possible.

She had made a version of this recipe with salmon and it was a hit with her family over the holidays so she decided to try it with chicken.

She creates a citrus relish that is sweet, tangy and the perfect compliment to her breaded chicken cutlet dish.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 58.

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Meyer Lemon Sauce

Ingredients

4 chicken cutlets (you can also cut 2 chicken breasts lengthwise to give you 4 cutlets)

1 cup of Panko bread crumbs

1 cup of Italian bread crumbs

1 cup of flour

Garlic powder

3 eggs

Salt

Pepper

Avocado oil

1 Meyer lemon cut into thin strips, include the rind

Squeeze of a fresh orange

2 shallots, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon of capers

2 tablespoon of chopped Italian parsley

Splash of red wine vinegar

Good Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Instructions

Combine Panko and Italian bread crumbs in bowl. Add garlic powder to flour on a plate. Crack three eggs into a bowl. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Dredge in flour, shake off excess, then in egg and then into the breadcrumbs. Place breaded chicken in fridge for at least 15 minutes. Cook chicken breasts in avocado oil until crispy, brown and cooked through. Cook shallots in a pan with olive oil with a dash of salt on low heat until shallots are caramelized. Add Meyer lemon and sauté until lemon is soft. Remove from heat, then add capers, chopped parsley, squeeze of orange, red wine vinegar and a drizzle of good extra virgin olive oil. Spoon sauce over breaded chicken cutlets. Enjoy!