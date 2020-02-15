Jessica’s on-the-Go Breakfast: Sausage Pancake Muffin

Jessica is always trying to think of creative ways to get her son Levi to eat breakfast. She thought she'd try making a sausage pancake bite!
You can stuff your pancake bite with anything, and Jessica tried it with turkey sausage.
These bite-sized treats are easy to make, fun to eat and perfect for on-the-go. You can also save them for later by putting them in the freezer!
Will Levi like his mom's creation? Watch the video below to find out!
Sausage Pancake Muffin
Ingredients
- Pancake mix
- Milk
- Oil
- 2 turkey sausages
Instructions
- Cook turkey sausages in a drizzle of oil.
- Once cooked, cut sausage into bite-sized pieces.
- Whisk pancake batter according to package and make sure there are no clumps.
- Add oil to muffin tin and place in 350 degree oven for 10 minutes to heat up the pan.
- Remove the pan from the oven and fill up all the holes of muffin tin with pancake batter and one bite-sized sausage piece in each muffin.
- Bake in oven at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes.
- Enjoy!
34.139560 -118.387099