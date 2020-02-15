Jessica’s on-the-Go Breakfast: Sausage Pancake Muffin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica is always trying to think of creative ways to get her son Levi to eat breakfast. She thought she'd try making a sausage pancake bite!

You can stuff your pancake bite with anything, and Jessica tried it with turkey sausage.

These bite-sized treats are easy to make, fun to eat and perfect for on-the-go. You can also save them for later by putting them in the freezer!

Will Levi like his mom's creation? Watch the video below to find out!

Sausage Pancake Muffin

Ingredients

Pancake mix

Milk

Oil

2 turkey sausages

Instructions

Cook turkey sausages in a drizzle of oil. Once cooked, cut sausage into bite-sized pieces. Whisk pancake batter according to package and make sure there are no clumps. Add oil to muffin tin and place in 350 degree oven for 10 minutes to heat up the pan. Remove the pan from the oven and fill up all the holes of muffin tin with pancake batter and one bite-sized sausage piece in each muffin. Bake in oven at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes. Enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video