Malibu Woman Missing for a Week Prompts Massive Search on Hillside Area

Officials and volunteers launched a massive search Saturday a week after a Malibu woman vanished near her home.

Julia Christine Snyder, 53, has bipolar disorder and does not have her medications, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She was last seen near her residence in the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive at around 9 p.m. Saturday, the agency said.

Investigators and volunteers with the department’s Malibu/Lost Hills Search and Rescue Team planned to search the hillside northeast of her home from 7 a.m. to sunset on Saturday.

Authorities have deployed an unmanned aircraft team, as well as canines and technical rescuers, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials described her as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds. She wears glasses and has blue eyes and long, straight blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and flannel pajama pants.

“Her loved ones have not seen or heard from her,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help in locating her.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call the agency’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Authorities provided no further information.

#LASD SEB unmanned aircraft team on scene assisting with the Malibu search. https://t.co/lIeEjI11XZ pic.twitter.com/t3uIPbJbMF — SEB (@SEBLASD) February 15, 2020