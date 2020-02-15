Man Arrested in Theft of Religious Antiques From Oxnard Church

Police, aided by an observant church employee, arrested an alleged burglar Saturday and recovered valuable religiously important religious antiques that were taken from a church in Oxnard last week.

Octavio Delgadillo, 36, of Oxnard, was booked on suspicion of burglary and receiving stolen property, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, the Oxnard Police Department said in a written statement.

Police said Delgadillo has a long history with law enforcement, having been arrested “more than 20 times” last year in Moorpark before recently moving to Oxnard.

His most recent arrest took place about 8:25 a.m. Saturday at the Santa Clara Church, 323 South E. Street, officials said.

“An alert employee at the Santa Clara Church noticed a suspicious subject, whom she believed may have stolen some sacred goods from the church last week, was loitering on church grounds possibly casing for an additional theft,” the police statement said. “Her suspicions were correct.”

Officers contacted the man, later identified as Delgadillo, and found he was in possession of several of the sacred items stolen from the church last week, police said. They included a crucifix, robes, books and other antiques.

“The church was happy to recover the consecrated liturgical antiques and regalia which they consider to be priceless,” the statement added.

Bail for Delgadillo was set at $15,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Wednesday in Ventura County Superior Court, county booking records show.