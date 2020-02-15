Man Fatally Shot at Marriott Hotel in Downtown Riverside; Assailant Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Saturday are looking for the person who fatally shot a man at a hotel in downtown Riverside the previous night.

The shooter opened fire when the victim, a man in his 50s, was entering a parking lot to leave the Marriott Riverside at the Convention Center in the 3400 block of Market Street, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The assailant fled in a vehicle before officers could respond to the scene just before 11 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Carlos Flores told KTLA.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Video from the scene shows a paramedics wheeling in the victim into an ambulance just outside the hotel.

Investigators said they believe he was targeted but could not provide a description of the shooter or information about a possible motive. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Police did not confirm if there was an event at the time of the shooting, which happened on Valentine's Day.

KTLA's Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.