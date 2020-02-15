× Man Killed in Santa Clarita Shooting

A man died following gunfire in a gated community in Santa Clarita on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The fatal shooting was first reported about 5:30 p.m. in the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive, according to Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

“The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” she said in a written statement. “The investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information available at this time.”

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.