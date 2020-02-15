× NBA to Name All-Star MVP Award After Kobe Bryant

The most valuable player of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday will receive the Kobe Bryant MVP Award, Commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday.

Bryant played in a record 18 consecutive All-Star games, winning the MVP honors in 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011. Hall-of-Famer Bob Pettit is the only other player to be selected MVP four times.

“No one embodied All-Star more than Kobe,” Silver said.

Players from both All-Star teams on Sunday will honor Bryant and his daughter Gianna, with Team LeBron wearing No. 2 for her and Team Giannis wearing No. 24 for him. The end of the game has also been altered to honor Bryant.

