NBA to Name All-Star MVP Award After Kobe Bryant

Posted 6:00 PM, February 15, 2020, by
Kobe Bryant adjusts his jersey during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on Feb. 19, 2012, in Phoenix. (Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant adjusts his jersey during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on Feb. 19, 2012, in Phoenix. (Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The most valuable player of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday will receive the Kobe Bryant MVP Award, Commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday.

Bryant played in a record 18 consecutive All-Star games, winning the MVP honors in 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011. Hall-of-Famer Bob Pettit is the only other player to be selected MVP four times.

“No one embodied All-Star more than Kobe,” Silver said.

Players from both All-Star teams on Sunday will honor Bryant and his daughter Gianna, with Team LeBron wearing No. 2 for her and Team Giannis wearing No. 24 for him. The end of the game has also been altered to honor Bryant.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.