Rialto Man Fatally Shot After Charging at Officer With Knife: Police

An officer responding to a domestic disturbance call at a Rialto home fatally shot a man who charged at them with a knife, authorities said Saturday.

A resident in the 100 block of East Home Street called authorities at around 11:30 p.m. Friday to report that her brother was creating a disturbance, according to the Rialto Police Department. He was believed to be armed, the agency said.

While speaking to dispatchers, the resident said her brother was at her bedroom door, according to police.

Officers soon responded to the scene and while approaching the home, found the man holding a knife in front of the residence, the Police Department said.

The man charged at an officer, who then shot him, according to authorities.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has assumed investigation of the shooting, per protocol, police said.

The Rialto Police Department has opened an administrative probe.

Officials have not identified the officer involved. They only described the man who was killed as a 44-year-old.