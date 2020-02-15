Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” / Saturday, February 15th, 2020

-0-
Happy Saturday! It's BLACK HISTORY MONTH! It's an opportunity to learn about the "Hidden Figures" of Southern California in general and of Los Angeles in particular. The list is long as well as the list of interesting and educational activities happening this Saturday. By the way, some of the events listed here are FREE!
Because today's list is so long, let me suggest you take a look at today's report broadcast on the SATURDAY WEEKEND KTLA MORNING NEWS, THEN SCROLL DOWN THIS PAGE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY! ENJOY!
“Hidden Figure ” : Black History Month
Photographer John Simmons, ASC
Emmy Award Winner
“No Crystal Stair”
Museum of African American Art
Macy’s 3rd Floor, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw
4005 Crenshaw Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 294 7071
Maaala.org
“Hidden Figure”: Emmy Award Winning Photographer John Simmons, ASC. He has a special museum exhibit of his photography entitled “No Crystal Stair: The Photography of John Simmons.”
John Simmons, ASC studied fine art at Fisk University and Cinematography at the University of California, USC. He has been a member of The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) since 2004. He presently serves as one of the ASC vice presidents. John has been behind the camera since the early seventies. He started in documentaries working with film director Carlton Moss who became his mentor in college. Later his career led him to shooting and directing commercials, music videos with a spectrum of artists: Stevie Wonder, Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg and so many others. Simmons has been on the faculty at UCLA teaching cinematography and influencing and guiding the careers of students for more than twenty years.
His introduction to television began with movies of the week. The Killing Yard, The Ruby Bridges Story, Selma, Lord, Selma. He has shot number of documentaries for PBS, Showtime, and HBO.
His first multi-camera prime time show was The Hughleys.
This began a prominent career in multi-camera sitcoms. The Tracy Morgan Show, All of Us, The Jonas Brothers, Men at Work, A Dog With a Blog, as well as many pilots. Simmons has received three Primetime Emmy nominations, twice for the Disney series Pair of Kings - the first for a children's show in the cinematography category (2011 and 2012). In 2016 he won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for the show Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. John is currently shooting the NETFLIX series “Family Reunion.”
Oscar Oiwa: Dreams of a Sleeping World
USC Pacific Asia Museum
46 North Los Robles Avenue
Pasadena
626 787 2680
pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu
The exhibition is an immersive dreamscape dome which includes exhibited artworks the public is invited to enter into and become part of this new Oiwa Dreamscape. Installed at the USC Pacific Asia Museum, the inflatable artwork required two weeks of work and 120 sharpie markers, as Oiwa draws alongside his artisan assistant and four MFA students from USC. Complimenting this immersive experience is a dynamic installation of Oiwa’s large scale paintings shedding light on his surrealist and imaginative dreamscapes.
Bio: Oscar Oiwa is a Japanese artist born in 1965 in São Paulo, Brazil. Now an American citizen, Oiwa lives and works in New York City. Oiwa graduated from the School of Architecture and Urbanism in São Paulo in 1989 and was influenced by comics and illustration from an early age. He is known for his giant canvases and large frescoes. Oiwa has exhibited internationally and his work is included in renowned private and public collections.
Gray Whale Watching
Captain Dan Salas
Harbor Breeze Cruises
100 Aquarium way, Dock #2
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 983-6880
http://www.2SeeWhales.com
Gray Whale Watching
Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching
24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive
Dana Point
949 577 8154
DolphinSafari.com
The Gray Whale Migration season is underway! We can see it right off the California coast! As the Alaskan waters begin to freeze over their food supply migrates to warmer climates these large marine animals also begin their trip to warmer tropical climates. During this migration trip the Gray Whale travels at an average speed of around 5 mph for two to three months until it reaches its destination in the warm waters of Mexico.
Harbor Breeze Cruises in Long Beach and Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Tours in Dana Point offer whale watching tours. For ticket information go to 2seewhales.com for Harbor Breeze Cruises information and dolphinsafari.com for Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching information.
2020 Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show
West Hall
Los Angeles Convention Center
1201 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles
TravelShows.com
At “America’s Favorite Travel Show,”, you can:
Explore endless vacation options
Plan your trip face-to-face with thousands of travel experts right on the show floor
Meet travel celebrities Samantha Brown, Rick Steves, Peter Greenberg and Pauline Frommer
Immerse yourself in faraway cultures with song and dance on the Global Beats Stage
Discover over 350+ destinations from around the globe
Attend dozens of educational seminars on the Savvy Traveler and Destination Theaters
Enjoy fun for the whole family with virtual reality, zorb balls and SCUBA lessons in the dive pool
Save BIG with exclusive show-only specials and trip giveaways
Passport Fair
West Hall
Los Angeles Convention Center
1201 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles
877 487 2778
usps.com/passport
travel.state.gov/passport
To help speed up the process at this special event, customers should fill out forms ahead of time. Application forms and information on the costs and how to apply for a passport book and/or passport card can be found at usps.com/passport or travel.state.gov/passport. Customers can also obtain passport information by phone, in English and Spanish, by calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free at (877) 487-2778.
To apply for a passport, applicants need a valid form of photo identification and proof of citizenship.
Proof of identification — You may submit items such as the following containing your signature and a photograph that is a good likeness of you: Current or previous U.S. passport, naturalization certificate, certificate of citizenship or a current and valid driver’s license, government ID or military ID.
**A photocopy of the identification – front and back – must be submitted with your passport application. Many post offices do provide photocopy service for an added fee.
Proof of citizenship includes any one of the following:
1. Certified birth certificate issued by the city, county, or state
2. Naturalization certificate or certificate of citizenship, and
3. An expired passport
Passport application fees can be made payable to “Dept. of State.”
The passport photo payment and $35.00 acceptance fee can be made with cash, debit/credit card, personal check or money order payable to “USPS”. Please note that there will be no money orders sold at this event.
Free Emergency Power Class @ 10am
Reliable power is a resource we take for granted. The reality is that between increased demands, deferred maintenance, plots by unsavory actors, and natural disasters, we need to prepare for times when grid power isn't available. Dan Tomlinson, a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Member, Amateur Radio Operator, and retired Police Officer will discuss alternatives to grid power. Topics will include battery power, solar power, and generators.
Instructor: Dan Tomlinson
• Member of Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES)
• CERT Level 1, 2 & 3
• Member of LAFD CERT Call Out Team
AND
Free Two Way Radio 101 @ 1pm
This class covers the basics of different forms of emergency communication after a disaster.
A "How to" Course on FRS/GMRS Radios
Topics will include:
• How to pick an FRS/GMRS radio
• The differences between FRS and GMRS radios
• How to program and use an FRS/GMRS radio
• GMRS licensing
• Other choices for emergency communication (i.e., CB radio and Amateur radio)
• Question and answer session
Materials Needed:
Please bring your radios if you already own one.
Instructor: Dan Tomlinson
• Member of Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES)
• CERT Level 1, 2, & 3
• Member of LAFD CERT Call Out Team
SOS Survival Products
15705 Strathern Street, #11
Van Nuys
800 479 7998
sosproducts.com
“Hidden Figure” : Black History Month
U.S. Navy Sailor Doris “Dorrie” Miller
Pearl Harbor Hero
Navy Cross Recipient
“Fighting on the Home Front”
Heroes Hall OC Fair & Event Center
88 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa
714 708 1500
ocfair.com/event
It’s Black History Month! In Costa Mesa at Heroes Hall, learn about “Hidden Figure” U.S. Navy Sailor Doris “Dorrie” Miller. He manned anti-aircraft guns during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 for which he had no training and tended to the wounded. His heroic acts garnered the Navy Cross, the third highest honor awarded by the Navy at the time. He was the first African American to receive the special medal and special recognition.
Nearly two years after Pearl Harbor, he was killed in action when his ship Liscome Bay was sunk by a Japanese submarine during the Battle of Makin.
January 19, 2020, the U.S. Navy announced that the U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier CVN-81 will be named after him. It’s a Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier scheduled for construction in 2023 and launched in 2028.
“Hidden Information” : Black History Month
The Jenkins Bus
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 964 6331
http://www.petersen.org
Sometimes when we appreciate old buildings or items, we wishfully think to ourselves, “Oh, imagine the stories that could tell.” Just seeing the picture of this 1966 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus brings such thoughts to me. Honored by the title “The Jenkins Bus”, the rusty, worn out vehicle cemented itself in history, collecting experiences while performing extraordinary duties. If you’re curious about the stories this van could tell, luckily the Petersen Museum had a few special guests in attendance that provided some insight.
On Saturday, February 8, the Petersen Museum hosted an event detailing the role this bus had in South Carolina. “The Jenkins Bus” was used by Esau and Janie B. Jenkins on John’s Island, South Carolina, to transport fellow African Americans to Charleston. The goal of these trips was to seek improved education, better jobs, and the chance at truly living the American dream. The discussion panel was comprised of three members from the Jenkins family (Elaine Jenkins, Jelani Jenkins and David Grimball), as well as Petersen Director of Education and Programming Jason Hartwig. The Historic Vehicle Association Curator, Casey Maxon and Machelle Williams, Sr. Director, Diversity and Corporate Social Responsibility were also a part of the panel.
The VW Type 2 bus will be on display at the Petersen until June 2020.
Closing This Weekend!
Free!
“Hidden Location” : Black History Month
39th Annual Black Doll Show: Psychedollia
William Grant Still Arts Center
2520 South West View Street
Los Angeles
323 734 1165
wgsac.wordpress.com
Artists Adah Glenn and Patricia Shivers are among more than a dozen artists who have created special Black for the “39th Annual Black Doll Show: Psychedollia” at the William Grant Stills Arts Center in South Los Angeles, the longest running display of Black dolls in Los Angeles.
The Black Doll Show at The William Grant Still Arts Center was started in 1980 by the Friends of William Grant Still Arts Center, with artist Cecil Fergerson as its first curator. Inspired by the “Black Doll Test” conducted in the 1940s by pioneering psychologists Mamie and Kenneth Clark that concluded that many African-American children preferred playing with white dolls over black dolls, The Black Doll Show at the Center is the longest-running display of black dolls in Los Angeles. Collectors and doll artists return time and time again to offer dolls from their collections that fit with the year’s theme. At its root, it is a time for community to come together to celebrate the collections and contributions each individual has made to doll making and collecting over the years.
Pasadena Black History Month Parade @ 10am
Robinson Park Recreation Center
1081 North Fair Oaks Avenue
Pasadena
Pan African Film Festival & Arts Festival
Cinemark 15
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza
4020 Marlton Avenue
Los Angeles
310 337 4737
http://www.paff.org
The PAN AFRICAN FILM FESTIVAL LOS ANGELES showcases more than 150 new quality films and more than 100 fine artists and unique craft people from all over the world now through Sunday, February 23rd.
