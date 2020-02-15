Suspect Arrested 3 Days After Man’s Fatal Shooting at Perris Park

Officials arrested a man Saturday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old at a park in Perris earlier this week.

Renato Ivan Sanchez, 39, was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside just before 8:30 a.m., county inmate records show.

Sanchez is a parolee and had been wanted in the killing of Perris resident Jose Eduardo Bellozo, said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, The agency did not elaborate on the suspect’s criminal history.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at Paragon Park at 264 Spectacular Bid Street around 6:11 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Officers arrived to find Bellozo unconscious on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Deputies and medical personnel tried to revive him, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities searched the area but was unable to locate the shooter, who was identified as Sanchez.

In an announcement Friday, the Sheriff’s Department warned the public that Sanchez should be considered armed and dangerous.

The agency planned to release further information about the case later Saturday.