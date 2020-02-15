Video Shows Hooded Men Rip Cash Register From Norwalk Gas Station Counter, Run Away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for two men who ran into a Norwalk gas station, ripped the cash register from the counter and fled late Friday night.

The theft was reported about 10:40 p.m. in the 10900 block of Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Norwalk Station.

Surveillance footage shows two hooded men with covered faces leaping over the counter and frantically grabbing at the register before running away with it.

Authorities did not provide information on how much cash was inside the register.

A third suspect was waiting for them in a silver SUV outside and they were able to drive off and flee the scene, according to the Sheriff's Department.

No description of the suspects was available and authorities provided no further details