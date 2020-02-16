33-Year-Old Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds in Long Beach Alley

An investigation is underway after a 33-year-old man was found dead in a Long Beach alleyway early Sunday morning.

Officers received reports of shots fired in the 700 block of East Sixth Street about 2 a.m. and responded to find an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds to his upper torso in an alley behind a home, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not publicly identify the victim.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after a brief verbal dispute between the victim and another man, according to the news release.

The gunman fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

It’s unclear what the motive behind the shooting is, but police said it’s being investigated as gang-related.

No description of the gunman was available and authorities provided no further details.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call homicide detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Eric Thai at 562-570-7244. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-8477.