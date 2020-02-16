× Authorities Investigating Death of Man Found With ‘Puncture Wound’ at Commerce Parking Lot

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found with a “puncture wound” at a Commerce parking lot late Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the the 900 block of Gerhart Avenue about 11:40 p.m. to find a wounded man in his 20s lying down in a parking lot, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe another man had fled the scene after the victim was wounded about 11 a.m., according to the news release.

It’s unclear what led up to the killing or how the man was wounded.

No description of the suspect was available and authorities provided no further details.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide investigators at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.