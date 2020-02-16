× Controversial Del Mar Gun Show Approved for March Despite Concerns Over ‘Ghost Gun’ Kits

The board that oversees the Del Mar Fairgrounds has approved the return of the Crossroads of the West Gun Show in March, despite new concerns raised by firearms safety advocates.

NeverAgainCA founders Ira and Rose Ann Sharp of Del Mar told the fair board at its meeting last week that an increasing number of sales at the show are “ghost gun” kits that can be purchased and taken home the same day.

The kits are not considered firearms for legal purposes because they are incomplete and require assembly, so most California firearms laws don’t apply to them. Also, the weapons don’t have a serial number, which can be used to track sales.

“Crossroads sells Saturday night specials on steroids,” Ira Sharp told the board, and he asked the board not to renew the Crossroads contract. However, the board approved the show without comment along with dozens of other events planned for March at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

