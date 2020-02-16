× Man Shot and Killed in Altadena, Prompting Street Closure as Investigation Continues

A man was shot and killed in Altadena Sunday afternoon, prompting a street closure as the investigation continued, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting happened on the 500 block of Figueroa Drive about 2 p.m., according to a news release.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies initially responded to the area after getting reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the department’s Altadena station.

Both east and westbound lanes of Figueroa Drive were closed from Lincoln Avenue to Casitas Avenue and residents were asked to avoid the area.

It’s unclear who opened fire and no further details were available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 3230890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The 600 block of West Figueroa Street in Altadena will be closed this afternoon due to a assault with a deadly weapon call investigation. Both east and westbound lanes of Figueroa are closed from Lincoln Ave to Casitas Ave Please avoid the area #LASD pic.twitter.com/TpbAgpMgLy — LASD Altadena Sheriff’s Station (@ALDLASD) February 16, 2020