Santa Fe Officials Want Daily Flights to L.A. Amid Film Boom

Economic development officials are seeking the return of daily flights between Santa Fe and Los Angeles to support the ongoing growth of film production in New Mexico’s capital city.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the officials said such flights would have a significant impact on the economy of northern New Mexico.

American Airlines is set to temporarily restore weekly direct flights to Santa Fe Regional Airport. The flights beginning April 11 are currently scheduled on Saturdays only, meaning round-trip passengers would have to stay a week if they wanted a nonstop flight.

The airline plans to maintain the Saturday schedule through Oct. 24.