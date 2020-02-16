Santa Fe Officials Want Daily Flights to L.A. Amid Film Boom

Posted 9:30 AM, February 16, 2020, by
An American Airlines jet taxis past American Eagle jets in a March 2008 file photo. (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

An American Airlines jet taxis past American Eagle jets in a March 2008 file photo. (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Economic development officials are seeking the return of daily flights between Santa Fe and Los Angeles to support the ongoing growth of film production in New Mexico’s capital city.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the officials said such flights would have a significant impact on the economy of northern New Mexico.

American Airlines is set to temporarily restore weekly direct flights to Santa Fe Regional Airport. The flights beginning April 11 are currently scheduled on Saturdays only, meaning round-trip passengers would have to stay a week if they wanted a nonstop flight.

The airline plans to maintain the Saturday schedule through Oct. 24.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.