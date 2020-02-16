Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Sunday, February 16th, 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-000-

Gray Whale Watching

Captain Dan Salas

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium way, Dock #2

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 983-6880

http://www.2SeeWhales.com

Gray Whale Watching

Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching

24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point

949 577 8154

DolphinSafari.com

The Gray Whale Migration season is underway! We can see it right off the California coast! As the Alaskan waters begin to freeze over their food supply migrates to warmer climates these large marine animals also begin their trip to warmer tropical climates. During this migration trip the Gray Whale travels at an average speed of around 5 mph for two to three months until it reaches its destination in the warm waters of Mexico.

Harbor Breeze Cruises in Long Beach and Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Tours in Dana Point offer whale watching tours. For ticket information go to 2seewhales.com for Harbor Breeze Cruises information and dolphinsafari.com for Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching information.

-0-

Open House @ 11am

Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles

3601 South Gaffey Street

San Pedro

mmccla.org

https://marinemammalcarecenterlosangeles.com/donate

At present, MMCC Los Angeles has only the funds to pay its hardworking veterinary and animal care staff through June 2020. In order to guarantee operations through Seal and Sea Lion seasonal migration, which is the Center’s next busy season (January – June 2021), they MUST raise one-million-dollars by July 1, 2020. If they do not meet this fundraising minimum, they will be forced to close their doors and transfer any remaining animals to out of area hospitals, leaving no 24/7 facility in Los Angeles County to take in animals that strand.

-0-

The NEW American Cancer Society Discovery Shop

5 Points Plaza

18597 Main Street

Huntington Beach

1-714-375-1737

Don’t call this a thrift shop! Call it an upscale retail outlet of donated quality items available for not a lot of money. This is the brand new American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Huntington Beach.

Proceeds from the sales at this beautiful and well stocked shop allows the American Cancer Society to pay for research and the care of families coping with cancer. The Huntington Beach store is open seven days a week.

-0-

2020 Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show

West Hall

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

TravelShows.com

At “America’s Favorite Travel Show,”, you can:

 Explore endless vacation options

 Plan your trip face-to-face with thousands of travel experts right on the show floor

 Meet travel celebrities Samantha Brown, Rick Steves, Peter Greenberg and Pauline Frommer

 Immerse yourself in faraway cultures with song and dance on the Global Beats Stage

 Discover over 350+ destinations from around the globe

 Attend dozens of educational seminars on the Savvy Traveler and Destination Theaters

 Enjoy fun for the whole family with virtual reality, zorb balls and SCUBA lessons in the dive pool

 Save BIG with exclusive show-only specials and trip giveaways

-0-

Passport Fair

West Hall

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

877 487 2778

usps.com/passport

travel.state.gov/passport

To help speed up the process at this special event, customers should fill out forms ahead of time. Application forms and information on the costs and how to apply for a passport book and/or passport card can be found at usps.com/passport or travel.state.gov/passport. Customers can also obtain passport information by phone, in English and Spanish, by calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free at (877) 487-2778.

To apply for a passport, applicants need a valid form of photo identification and proof of citizenship.

Proof of identification — You may submit items such as the following containing your signature and a photograph that is a good likeness of you: Current or previous U.S. passport, naturalization certificate, certificate of citizenship or a current and valid driver’s license, government ID or military ID.

**A photocopy of the identification – front and back – must be submitted with your passport application. Many post offices do provide photocopy service for an added fee.

Proof of citizenship includes any one of the following:

1. Certified birth certificate issued by the city, county, or state

2. Naturalization certificate or certificate of citizenship, and

3. An expired passport

Passport application fees can be made payable to “Dept. of State.”

The passport photo payment and $35.00 acceptance fee can be made with cash, debit/credit card, personal check or money order payable to “USPS”. Please note that there will be no money orders sold at this event.

-0-

“Hidden Figure ” : Black History Month

Photographer John Simmons, ASC

Emmy Award Winner

“No Crystal Stair”

Museum of African American Art

Macy’s 3rd Floor, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

4005 Crenshaw Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 294 7071

Maaala.org

“Hidden Figure”: Emmy Award Winning Photographer John Simmons, ASC. He has a special museum exhibit of his photography entitled “No Crystal Stair: The Photography of John Simmons.”

John Simmons, ASC studied fine art at Fisk University and Cinematography at the University of California, USC. He has been a member of The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) since 2004. He presently serves as one of the ASC vice presidents. John has been behind the camera since the early seventies. He started in documentaries working with film director Carlton Moss who became his mentor in college. Later his career led him to shooting and directing commercials, music videos with a spectrum of artists: Stevie Wonder, Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg and so many others. Simmons has been on the faculty at UCLA teaching cinematography and influencing and guiding the careers of students for more than twenty years.

His introduction to television began with movies of the week. The Killing Yard, The Ruby Bridges Story, Selma, Lord, Selma. He has shot number of documentaries for PBS, Showtime, and HBO.

His first multi-camera prime time show was The Hughleys.

This began a prominent career in multi-camera sitcoms. The Tracy Morgan Show, All of Us, The Jonas Brothers, Men at Work, A Dog With a Blog, as well as many pilots. Simmons has received three Primetime Emmy nominations, twice for the Disney series Pair of Kings - the first for a children's show in the cinematography category (2011 and 2012). In 2016 he won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for the show Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. John is currently shooting the NETFLIX series “Family Reunion.”

Museum of African American Art

Macy’s 3rd Floor, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

4005 Crenshaw Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90008

323-294-7071

Maaala.org

-0-

“Hidden Figure”

U.S. Navy Sailor Doris “Dorrie” Miller

Pearl Harbor Hero

Navy Cross Recipient

“Fighting on the Home Front”

Heroes Hall OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com/event

It’s Black History Month! In Costa Mesa at Heroes Hall, learn about “Hidden Figure” U.S. Navy Sailor Doris “Dorrie” Miller. He manned anti-aircraft guns during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 for which he had no training and tended to the wounded. His heroic acts garnered the Navy Cross, the third highest honor awarded by the Navy at the time. He was the first African American to receive the special medal and special recognition.

Nearly two years after Pearl Harbor, he was killed in action when his ship Liscome Bay was sunk by a Japanese submarine during the Battle of Makin.

January 19, 2020, the U.S. Navy announced that the U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier CVN-81 will be named after him. It’s a Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier scheduled for construction in 2023 and launched in 2028.

-0-

Oscar Oiwa: Dreams of a Sleeping World

USC Pacific Asia Museum

46 North Los Robles Avenue

Pasadena

626 787 2680

pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

The exhibition is an immersive dreamscape dome which includes exhibited artworks the public is invited to enter into and become part of this new Oiwa Dreamscape. Installed at the USC Pacific Asia Museum, the inflatable artwork required two weeks of work and 120 sharpie markers, as Oiwa draws alongside his artisan assistant and four MFA students from USC. Complimenting this immersive experience is a dynamic installation of Oiwa’s large scale paintings shedding light on his surrealist and imaginative dreamscapes.

Oscar Oiwa is a Japanese artist born in 1965 in São Paulo, Brazil. Now an American citizen, Oiwa lives and works in New York City. Oiwa graduated from the School of Architecture and Urbanism in São Paulo in 1989 and was influenced by comics and illustration from an early age. He is known for his giant canvases and large frescoes. Oiwa has exhibited internationally and his work is included in renowned private and public collections.

By the way, don’t forget to stop by the museum’s gift shop to treat yourself to a souvenir of your experience and your visit!

-0-

“Hidden Figure”

U.S. Navy Sailor Doris “Dorrie” Miller

Pearl Harbor Hero

Navy Cross Recipient

“Fighting on the Home Front”

Heroes Hall

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com/event

It’s Black History Month! In Costa Mesa at Heroes Hall, learn about “Hidden Figure” U.S. Navy Sailor Doris “Dorrie” Miller. He manned anti-aircraft guns during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 for which he had no training and tended to the wounded. His heroic acts garnered the Navy Cross, the third highest honor awarded by the Navy at the time. He was the first African American to receive the special medal and special recognition.

Nearly two years after Pearl Harbor, he was killed in action when his ship Liscome Bay was sunk by a Japanese submarine during the Battle of Makin.

January 19, 2020, the U.S. Navy announced that the U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier CVN-81 will be named after him. It’s a Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier scheduled for construction in 2023 and launched in 2028.

-0-

“Hidden Information”

The Jenkins Bus

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

http://www.petersen.org

Sometimes when we appreciate old buildings or items, we wishfully think to ourselves, “Oh, imagine the stories that could tell.” Just seeing the picture of this 1966 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus brings such thoughts to me. Honored by the title “The Jenkins Bus”, the rusty, worn out vehicle cemented itself in history, collecting experiences while performing extraordinary duties. If you’re curious about the stories this van could tell, luckily the Petersen Museum had a few special guests in attendance that provided some insight.

On Saturday, February 8, the Petersen Museum hosted an event detailing the role this bus had in South Carolina. “The Jenkins Bus” was used by Esau and Janie B. Jenkins on John’s Island, South Carolina, to transport fellow African Americans to Charleston. The goal of these trips was to seek improved education, better jobs, and the chance at truly living the American dream. The discussion panel was comprised of three members from the Jenkins family (Elaine Jenkins, Jelani Jenkins and David Grimball), as well as Petersen Director of Education and Programming Jason Hartwig. The Historic Vehicle Association Curator, Casey Maxon and Machelle Williams, Sr. Director, Diversity and Corporate Social Responsibility were also a part of the panel.

The VW Type 2 bus will be on display at the Petersen until June 2020.

-0-

Closing Today!

Free!

“Hidden Location” : Black History Month

39th Annual Black Doll Show: Psychedollia

William Grant Still Arts Center

2520 South West View Street

Los Angeles

323 734 1165

wgsac.wordpress.com

Artists Adah Glenn and Patricia Shivers are among more than a dozen artists who have created special Black for the “39th Annual Black Doll Show: Psychedollia” at the William Grant Stills Arts Center in South Los Angeles, the longest running display of Black dolls in Los Angeles.

The Black Doll Show at The William Grant Still Arts Center was started in 1980 by the Friends of William Grant Still Arts Center, with artist Cecil Fergerson as its first curator. Inspired by the “Black Doll Test” conducted in the 1940s by pioneering psychologists Mamie and Kenneth Clark that concluded that many African-American children preferred playing with white dolls over black dolls, The Black Doll Show at the Center is the longest-running display of black dolls in Los Angeles. Collectors and doll artists return time and time again to offer dolls from their collections that fit with the year’s theme. At its root, it is a time for community to come together to celebrate the collections and contributions each individual has made to doll making and collecting over the years.

-0-

12)

Closing Today!

Shirin Neshat I Will Greet The Sun Again

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Originated by The Broad, Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again is the largest exhibition to date of internationally acclaimed artist Shirin Neshat’s approximately 30-year career. Taking its title from a poem by Iranian poet Forugh Farrokhzad, the exhibition (which presents approximately 230 photographs and eight video works) offers a rare glimpse into the evolution of Neshat’s artistic journey as she explores topics of exile, displacement, and identity with beauty, dynamic formal invention, and poetic grace.

Beginning with her early photograph series, Women of Allah, the exhibition also features iconic video works such as Rapture, Turbulent, and Passage, monumental photography installations including The Book of Kings and The Home of My Eyes, and Land of Dreams, a new, ambitious work encompassing a body of photographs and two immersive videos that will make its global debut in the exhibition.

-0-

Pan African Film Festival & Arts Festival

Cinemark 15

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

4020 Marlton Avenue

Los Angeles

310 337 4737

http://www.paff.org

The PAN AFRICAN FILM FESTIVAL LOS ANGELES showcases more than 150 new quality films and more than 100 fine artists and unique craft people from all over the world now through Sunday, February 23rd.

-0-

Free!

Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Lead actor Will Smith wore bold colors and geometric looks on the hit television show “THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR. The wardrobe was designed by the Los Angeles based urban apparel line Cross Colors. The brand became hugely popular.

This is the first exhibition to examine the groundbreaking work of African American owners Carl Jones and T.J. Walker.

The California African American Museum -- Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century -- exhibition is free!

-0-

Free!

Timothy Washington: Citizen/Ship

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Also at the California African American Museum CITIZEN/SHIP by Los Angeles based artist Timothy Washington. His creativity speaks to both the positive and negative aspects of American culture.

-0-

Chip Ganassi Racing: Fast Tracks to Success

Charles Nearburg Family Gallery

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org/Ganassi

There is a new exhibition at the Petersen Automotive Museum. CHIP GANASSI RACING: FAST Among the ten Ganassi cars here, the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans winning Ford GT and more.

Regardless of the form of competition, it would be difficult to describe Chip Ganassi Racing without using superlatives. It is the only team to win the Indianapolis 500 (four times), the Brickyard 400, the Rolex 24-Hours of Daytona (seven times), the 12 Hours of Sebring, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the last victory especially meaningful because the team won with the newest Ford mid-engine GT, marking the 50th anniversary of Ford’s first Le Mans win. Adding to the prestige, it is also the only team to win the 24 Hours of Daytona three consecutive times and the only team owner to win the Rolex 24, the Daytona 500, the Indy 500, and the Brickyard 400 in one twelve-month span.

Today the Ganassi Racing teams are comprised of two cars in each of four series: NTT IndyCar, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and FIA World Endurance Championship. In 2012 Ganassi was ranked 17th among the "50 most influential people in the Auto Industry" by Complex Magazine. Vital partnerships with Credit One Bank, Monster Energy, Cessna, and others attest to the high profile success of the Duquesne University graduate. Raw numbers do not tell the entire story, but a record of 16 championships and 200 outright victories in events that span the spectrum of motorsports speaks to what can be achieved with skill, perseverance and team founder Chip Ganassi’s organizational talent.

Learn more about the long list of Chip Ganassi historic racing victories and vehicles at the Petersen Automotive Museum, open seven days a week.

-0-

“Alternating Currents: The Rise and Fall of Electric Vehicles ”

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

http://www.Petersen.org/alternating-currents

At the Petersen Automotive Museum, we learn interest in electric vehicles dates back to…the 1900s!

Wow! Who knew? We can learn about the 1915 Detroit Electric as well as what led to the decline and the current renewed interest in electric vehicles at the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibit “ALTERNATING CURRENTS: THE RISE AND FALL OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES.

Fascinating!

-0-

Disruptors

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

Having adopted the fundamental principles of reductionism, designer Rem D Koolhaas and industrial designer Joey Ruiter apply a minimalist approach to the look of conventional objects in independently conceived, yet complementary ways. Both Koolhaas and Ruiter share a self-imposed mandate to strip all expectation of conformity from products ranging in scope from footwear and furniture to automobiles and motorcycles. Yet while their goals are shared, they pursue them through their own respective companies, United Nude and J. Ruiter.

Seizing an opportunity to create (and then cater to) a growing demand among enlightened, progressive consumers for the sophistication of simplicity, Koolhaas and Ruiter have eschewed a traditional design approach and in doing so left themselves free to mold familiar objects in unexpected ways. A happy byproduct of such a practice, their simple designs also obviate many of the production problems that one would expect to encounter had the objects been more traditionally complex.

Together, Koolhaas and Ruiter jointly expose the barriers posed by currently accepted manufacturing methods, which have resulted from binary conceptualizations of production (form versus function), costs (time versus money), and resources (labor versus materials). By eliminating gratuitous complexity, they have imbued their creations with a technical sophistication that could not have been achieved otherwise. Deliberately titled Disruptors, the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition presents the works of two designers whose markedly different approaches upend the norm by superimposing technology and art on one another.

-0-

*Hollywood Dream Machines

*Disruptors

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

“Hollywood Dream Machines” is the largest sci-fi vehicle exhibit in the world.

“Disruptors” features the work designer Rem D Koolhaas and industrial designer Joey Ruiter and their minimalist approach to the look of conventional objects by stripping all expectation of conformity from products ranging in scope from footwear and furniture to automobiles and motorcycles.

-0-

Building an Electric Future: The Technology of Today for the Vehicles of Tomorrow.

Production Gallery

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

https://www.petersen.org/volkswagen

Throughout much of its 80+ year history, Volkswagen has exerted a profound influence on both the automotive industry and car culture. Its Beetle brought affordable mobility to tens of millions, and its utilitarian Transporter became an unwitting icon for an entire generation, representing freedom, pleasure and pacifism. As the world’s most prolific car maker, VW stands to alter the automotive landscape yet again by building only electric cars by 2026, an initiative that begins in earnest with the introduction of its electric “I.D.” model in 2019.

Through experiences both physical and virtual, visitors will come to learn how MEB-based vehicles were conceived, the variety of models that will be built, the uniquely flexible nature of the platform, and how the cars will be assembled. The exhibition will explore what it takes to strategize, design, test, construct, and utilize the products of an electrified automotive future.

-0-

The Lost Corvettes Sweepstakes

thelostcorvettes.com

http://www.corvetteheroes.com

Learn about the Corvette Heroes of the New York real estate families Heller and Spindler, and the co-owner of the Gotham Comedy Club, Chris Mazzilli.

They have a 36 unique collection of iconic Corvettes, one each year-- starting from 1953, the year when the Corvette was introduced, to 1989. The collection of all 36 cars is considered the greatest car find in history.

The 36 Corvettes were “rescued” after being housed in New York City parking garages for nearly 25 years. They fell into disrepair being un-driven and left to collect dust and debris.

In 1989, the collection was part of a VH1 promotional contest; it is often referred to as the Peter Max Collection. Max purchased the cars from the winner of the VH1 contest right after the drawing. Max, a Pop Artist known for his elaborate use of color, had planned on using the Corvettes as canvases for a project. But he never did, and the cars sat. The Corvette Heroes now own the cars and are restoring all 36 under the expertise of Mazzilli at Dream Car Restoration in Hicksville, NY (Long Island). Upon completion, the group will offer all 36 Corvettes in a national sweepstakes. Want to win one? Go to the lostcorvettes.com or http://www.corvetteheroes.com.

You can buy ONE ticket for $3 or use the KTLA promo code for multiple ticket packages. Winners will be announced in May of 2020.

The Lost Corvettes is a new docu-series that follows the unique history and restoration of 36 classic cars.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-000-