× Suspect Sought in Koreatown After Shooting at LAPD During Pursuit

Police sought a man they say shot at officers, striking their patrol car, while leading them on a pursuit through Silver Lake before abandoning the car and fleeing into a Koreatown neighborhood on Sunday.

SWAT officers and police K-9s joined in the search, which was ongoing Sunday night, according to Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Josh Rubenstein.

The incident began about 8:30 p.m., when officers tried to stop a possibly stolen car in the area of Juanita and Oakwood avenues in East Hollywood, he said. The driver sped away.

The chase went onto the 101 Freeway, then onto surface streets in the Silver Lake area, police said. The fleeing suspect then got back onto the 101 Freeway.

“Just as the suspect was entering the 101 Freeway, the suspect fired on our officers, fired on that patrol vehicle, with several rounds hitting the patrol vehicle,” Rubenstein said. The officers were not injured, and the pursuit continued.

The suspect abandoned the car at Wilshire Boulevard and Berendo Street and ran into a neighborhood.

Rubenstein urged area residents to stay inside as the search continued.

“This is a suspect who fired on police officers in the middle of a busy freeway,” he said. “This is a a dangerous individual.”

Police described the suspect as a man between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a gray sweater and a blue hat. No further details were available.