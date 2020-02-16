Wrong-Way Driver Slams Into Vehicle, Killing Other Motorist, on NB 405 Near Getty Center Drive

Posted 7:59 AM, February 16, 2020
A driver traveling the wrong way  on the northbound 405 Freeway in the Bel-Air area early Sunday plowed into another vehicle, killing the other motorist, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near Getty Center Drive, according to California Highway Patrol.

An SUV driver was traveling south in an HOV lane on the northbound side of the 405, CHP's incident log indicated.

At some point, that driver slammed into to another vehicle, CHP told KTLA. The crash killed the other motorist, according to the agency.

It's unclear why the wrong-way driver was heading in the opposite direction of traffic.

The collision triggered a SigAlert. Lanes did not fully reopen until just before 8 a.m., CHP's log showed.

Authorities provided no further information about the incident.

KTLA's Alexis Lewis contributed to this report. 

