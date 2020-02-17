1 Killed, 1 Wounded in Shooting Outside Perris; Gunman Sought

Authorities were searching for the gunman after a 30-year-old man was shot dead and another man was wounded in a shooting west of Perris, officials said Monday.

Faustino Mayares, 30, of Perris, was found dead when deputies responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to gunfire in the area of Mountain Avenue and Marie Street in the unincorporated community of Good Hope, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

A second man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a nearby hospital. He’s expected to survive, authorities said.

Investigators say the shooting occurred on a large property in the area. The gunman had fled the scene by the time deputies arrived.

Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigators and are working to compile suspect information.

The double shooting comes after 25-year-old Jose Eduardo Bellozo of Perris was fatally wounded at Paragon Park in Perris on Feb. 12, and the Feb. 2 shooting death of 21-year-old Gelder Funes-Lopez. Officials said Monday that they were looking into the possibility those two homicides could be related to the deaths of three other men whose bodies were found near grave sites in a Perris cemetery around 10:20 a.m.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Stoyer at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Klemp at 951-245-3300.

Correction: A previous version of this story included the wrong name for the victim of the Feb. 12 shooting in Perris. The article has been updated.