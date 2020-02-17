20-Year-Old Parolee Arrested in Stabbing at Chino House Party: Police

Joan Gomora is seen in an undated booking photo released Feb. 17, 2020, by the Chino Police Department.

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing at a house party in Chino over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Joan Gomora, 20, of West Covina, was already on parole for assault with a deadly weapon when he was arrested Sunday night, according to a news release from the Chino Police Department.

He’s now accused of stabbing a man multiple times during a gathering on the 6800 block of Joy Court around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Gomora and the victim had been arguing before Gomora began punching the man, then grabbed a knife, investigators said.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with internal injuries from his stab wounds and rushed into emergency surgery. The man was in stable condition Monday and expected to survive, police said.

Detectives say they found evidence at the scene that linked Gomora to the crime, and an arrest warrant was obtained. SWAT officers tracked the suspect to a residence in Norwalk, on the 12700 block of Elmcroft Avenue, and took him into custody around 8 p.m. Sunday.

About an hour later, officials served a search warrant at Gomora’s West Covina home on the 2700 block of South Azusa Avenue in hopes of uncovering additional evidence. They did not say whether anything was found.

Gomora was being held without bail Monday night and scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to face an attempted murder charge, inmate records show.

