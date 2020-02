× 3 Bodies Found in Perris, Prompting Investigation

An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in Perris on Monday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The bodies were discovered in the 900 block of North Perris Boulevard, the department tweeted just after 11 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#Perris

Deputies are on scene of where three deceased persons were located this morning. Heavy police activity in the area of the 900 block of N. Perris Blvd. No additional details at this time. pic.twitter.com/UkAQwWsPCS — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) February 17, 2020