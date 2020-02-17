× 3 Wounded in South El Monte Stabbing; Suspect Arrested

A fight escalated into a stabbing in South El Monte on Monday evening, leaving three victims wounded and a suspect behind bars, authorities said.

The violence was reported just after 7:45 p.m. at Garvey and Chico avenues in South El Monte, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Ryan Vienna said.

Deputies found three victims, described only as male, suffering from stab wounds, he said. All three were hospitalized. An update on their conditions was not available.

A suspect was also found in the area and taken into custody, Vienna said.

The stabbing took place after the suspect got into a fight with five others, the lieutenant said. The suspect’s identity and booking charges were not yet released.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Jose Duran contributed to this report.