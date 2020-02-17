Amid Coronavirus Threat, UC Schools Cancel Study Abroad Programs in China

Posted 6:46 AM, February 17, 2020, by
Visitors wearing masks wait at a traffic junction in Bukit Bintang district on Feb. 5, 2020, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The coronavirus, originating in Wuhan, China, has spread around the globe. (Credit: Ore Huiying/Getty Images)

Visitors wearing masks wait at a traffic junction in Bukit Bintang district on Feb. 5, 2020, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The coronavirus, originating in Wuhan, China, has spread around the globe. (Credit: Ore Huiying/Getty Images)

Last summer, Andie Yu arrived in Beijing for a yearlong program at Peking University. The UC Irvine computer science student from Las Vegas was eager to improve her Mandarin and gain experience to be a more competitive job candidate in China.

But her program was cut short after the University of California suspended all non-essential travel to China, including study abroad programs, in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Now Yu, 23, an American citizen, is stuck in Xiamen, China, where she has relatives. She booked a flight to Los Angeles but is unsure when she’ll make it home to her parents in Las Vegas — and expects she’ll be quarantined.

Yu is among hundreds of college students nationwide whose study plans have been upended by intensifying response to the virus. Students and university officials alike are scrambling to secure visas and flights back to the U.S., reenroll in coursework so as not to lose out on an entire semester, or find alternate study abroad programs, typically a highlight of students’ college experience.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.