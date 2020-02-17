× Amid Criticism, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Defends His Punishment of Astros

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred had some words of warning for pitchers seeking retribution against the Houston Astros for their illegal sign-stealing scheme that aided their 2017 World Series championship.

It was delivered Sunday to the managers of the 15 Florida-based teams and will be repeated Tuesday when Manfred meets the managers of the 15 Arizona-based teams.

“I made it extremely clear to them that retaliation in-game by throwing at a batter intentionally will not be tolerated, whether it’s Houston or anybody else,” Manfred said during a news conference at CoolToday Park, the new spring-training home of the Atlanta Braves. “It’s dangerous and it is not helpful to the current situation.”

That’s some tough talk from a commissioner who has been taking heat for being far too lenient on Astros players, who were granted immunity from punishment in exchange for their testimony and allowed to keep their tainted World Series trophy.

