The latest in assistive technology that can be helpful to those with vision loss!

Technology continues to make life just a little bit easier for those dealing with vision loss and recently we visited the Braille Institute where they showed us the latest in assistive technology!

Mentioned:

iPhone Accessibility settings

Android Talkback

Refreshable Braille Display

Microsoft Seeing AI App

Google Lookout App

