Barstow Burglary Leads to High-Speed Chase From San Gabriel Valley to Downtown L.A.: CHP

Two people accused of burglary in Barstow led officers on a dangerous pursuit that began in the Diamond Bar area and ended with the pair's arrest in downtown Los Angeles in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

An aerial unit was following their vehicle, a silver Ford Mustang, before the two males occupants passed two California Highway Patrol officers on the westbound 60 Freeway in Chino, CHP Officer Daniel Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he and his partner received a call from a dispatcher about the burglary suspects and began chasing the Mustang near Grand Avenue in Diamond Bar.

In an attempt to evade the officers, the Mustang driver allegedly traveled at speeds up to 100 mph, weaving in and out of lanes and turning the car lights off and on.

The pursuit continued onto the westbound 10 Freeway, where the driver of the Mustang exited at Central Avenue and proceeded to speed through downtown L.A.'s surface streets, Gonzalez said.

Video from the scene taken at about 2:15 a.m. showed a pick-up truck nearly striking the speeding Mustang, which was going in the wrong direction on Main Street. At last eight CHP vehicles were following close behind.

The CHP officers lost sight of the vehicle at some point, but authorities monitoring the chase from a helicopter saw the suspects exiting the car at a lot near Santee and Eighth streets.

Officials found one of the males about two to three blocks away and arrested him without use of force, Gonzalez said.

Officers with the aerial unit reviewed video and determined that other vehicle occupant was hiding in the parking lot. Authorities found him underneath a parked car, Gonzalez said. He was also arrested without any further incident, the officer added.

Authorities did not immediately identify either of the males arrested.

No crashes or injuries were reported, according to CHP.

Gonzalez said they believe the Mustang driver had also rammed a patrol vehicle in Barstow, but said that he did not have any further details about the "smash-and-grab" incident that initiated the law enforcement response in San Bernardino County.

Officers who examined the Mustang in downtown L.A. did find a sledgehammer and some items that were apparently stolen, Gonzalez said. The vehicle had significant damages in the front and had its bumper torn off.

KTLA's Sam Lafoca contributed to this report.