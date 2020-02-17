Celebrate Presidents Day at the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Yorba Linda at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, where from 10am until 5pm, admission is half price all day.

The first 1,000 visitors received a free slice of cherry pie compliments of Polly’s Pies.

Guests are invited to meet and take photos with “Presidents Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt” all day!

There will be a special performance by Lake Arrowhead Mountain Fifes and Drums program at 11AM in the Pat Nixon Amphitheater.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or emailat Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com