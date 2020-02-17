× Information Sought in Hancock Park-Area Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Victim Seriously Injured

Police are seeking information about a Hancock Park-area hit-and-run crash that left a person with serious injuries last month.

The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. Jan. 30 near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Third Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A Mitsubishi Montero was heading south on La Brea when it crashed into the victim who was walking east on Third.

The driver left the scene without identifying themselves or helping the victim, who sustained serious injuries. No further information about the victim has been released.

The vehicle was described as a 1998 or 1999 Montero, possibly dark green or maroon with a brush guard on the front and a spare tire mounted on the back, police said.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident can call west traffic division detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222.