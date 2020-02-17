Kobe Bryant Fans Have Until Monday Night to Register to Buy Tickets for Staples Center Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kobe Bryant fans planning to purchase tickets for next week's Staples Center memorial have until Monday night to sign up.

The "celebration of life" event for the Lakers legend and his daughter Gianna is scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. on 2-24-20—a nod to the jersey numbers of the father and daughter. The number 20 signifies the years Bryant played for the Lakers and the amount of years he spent with his wife Vanessa, she said in an Instagram post.

Registration to buy tickets began on the Ticketmaster website on Feb. 14 and was set close at 10 pm. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Tuesday evening, those who registered will receive an email and a text with an access code that will enable them to buy tickets starting 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The tickets will be sold on three pricing tiers: $224 for one ticket, $224 for two tickets, and $24.02 for one ticket. All proceeds will go to the youth sports group founded by Bryant, which has been renamed Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation after the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed them along with seven other people.

The Lakers did not disclose how many tickets will be available but noted that if the demand exceeds supply, registered fans will be randomly selected for a chance to buy tickets. The organization did not say whether or not there will be a maximum number of tickets available to each buyer.

The Lakers emphasized that the event will not be screened outside the Staples Center and urged fans who don't plan on attending the memorial to watch it from home. (KTLA 5 News will have live coverage of the service.)

The memorial will end ahead of an L.A. Clippers home game against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.