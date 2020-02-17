La Mirada Public Storage Facility Reports Burglars Breaking Into Multiple Units

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are investigating after several break-ins were reported at a La Mirada public storage facility, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Sunday.

William Elkins' unit at La Mirada Public Storage on 15034 Alondra Blvd. was one of several burglarized. He obtained surveillance images from the facility and described over 30 units being broken into over the past week.

The thieves cut locks or forced the hinges off the doors to get into the units, stealing items like expensive clothing and shoes, electronics and tools, according to Elkins.

The Sheriff's Department said deputies took two burglary reports and that they have footage from the facility showing two thieves.

Surveillance images appear to show the same two men in dark clothing and baseball caps walking through the storage facility and carrying out large boxes on several different occasions.

Elkins said the men sometimes hit the same units multiple times.

At one point on Saturday, the thieves brought a U-Haul truck with them to load the stolen property onto, he said.

Authorities provided no further details on the investigation. It's unclear how the thieves made it past the passcode-protected entrance to the facility.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.