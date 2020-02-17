Long Beach Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Allegedly Opened Fire During Encounter With Officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who allegedly opened fire as officers tried to detain him on a residential street in Long Beach was shot and killed by police, authorities said Monday.

That person, whose identity has not been released, was on a bicycle in the 900 block of East 19th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, when Long Beach Police Department officers "working as part of a violent crime task force" tried to stop him at around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, the agency said in a news release.

The man immediately ran, triggering a foot pursuit, according to the Police Department.

The officers initially deployed their electrical weapons but were not able to detain him, agency spokeswoman Jennifer De Prez said.

The man then brandished a firearm towards one of the officers, De Prez said.

"Officers indicated at least one shot was fired by the suspect" before police opened fire, the department said in a news release.

The officers rendered aid to the man while waiting for Long Beach Fire Department personnel to arrive and bring him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were hurt, and a firearm was recovered at the scene, according to police.

Authorities cordoned off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 19th to 21st streets as the investigation continued into the early hours of Monday.

Per policy on shootings involving law enforcement officers, the Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will conduct separate probes on the case.

Officials provided no further details on the shooting.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact Long Beach Police Department homicide detectives Oscar Valenzuela and Eric Thai at 562-570-7244. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.