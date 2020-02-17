Long Beach Police Seek Additional Victims of Man Accused of Indecent Exposure

A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in Long Beach and police believe there may be more victims, officials said Monday.

Hery Martinez-Paredez, 42, was arrested Feb. 13 at a home in the 800 block of Gaviota Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The arrest follows months of investigation that began on June 27, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m., when a suspect parked a silver Toyota Corolla near a woman who was walking her dog in the area of Orizaba Avenue and 1st Street. The suspect, still in the vehicle, made eye contact with the victim and exposed himself while masturbating, according to police.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect in the indecent exposure incident as Martinez-Paredez and on Jan. 13, 2020, the case was presented to the City Prosecutor’s Office.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued, police said.

Martinez-Paredez frequently drove in the area of Orizaba Avenue and 1st Street between June 2019 through December 2019, detectives said.

The silver Toyota he was believed to have been driving has California license plate #5MHS956, according to police.

Martinez-Paredez, of Long Beach, was being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $200,000 bail.

The Long Beach Police Department has received several reports from others who believe Martinez-Paredez was also following them.

Anyone who thinks they are a victim or a witness of a similar crime are asked to call the Sex Crimes Detail at 562-570-7368.