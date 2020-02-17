Man Assaulted in Santa Monica; Suspect in Custody: Police

A man was assaulted in Santa Monica on Monday morning, and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

The assault was reported at about 6:00 a.m. in the 1500 block of Alley 12, the Santa Monica Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found a male in his 60s laying on the ground with a blanket. Officers said the man “he appeared to be the victim of an assault.”

The victim, who was conscious and speaking with officers, suffered what appeared to be blunt force trauma to his face and head. He was taken to the UCLA – Westwood hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The details of what prompted the assault were unknown.

Police did not give any information about the suspect who was taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Santa Monica detectives at 310-458-8451.