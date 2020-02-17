× Man Found Fatally Shot Inside His Santa Clarita Home Identified

Officials on Monday identified a 67-year-old man found fatally shot inside his Santa Clarita home over the weekend, but the circumstances surrounding his death remained a mystery.

David Edwin Koos died shortly after deputies and paramedics responded to reports of a shooting about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at his home in a gated community in the 26300 block of Rainbow Glen Drive, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner Lt. Larry Dietz.

Koos suffered at least one gunshot wound to his lower torso and succumbed to his wounds at the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

A person was “detained pending questioning” by homicide detectives at the scene, Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Sheriff’s officials had announced no arrests in connection with the investigation Sunday, and the status of the person who was initially held for questioning was not clear.

A woman was seen in video footage from the scene speaking with deputies and being examined by paramedics outside the home following the shooting.

An autopsy was pending, , Dietz said.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.