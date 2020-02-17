Superfoods to Fuel Peak Performance With Nybll Co-Founder Kristen Thibeault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The ultimately primarily plant based Le Cordon Bleu trained chef Kristen Thibeault joined us live with superfoods to add to your diet for optimal performance. Kristen is the co-founder and executive chef of the high-performance food service company Nybll, which feeds championship sports teams and fortune 500 companies. Thibeault is considered one of the pioneers of the modern, plant based food movement, and most people eating her food have no idea they are even eating as healthy as they are! Kristen is also a recent grad of Stanford’s Nutrition Science Program. For more information on Nybll, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.