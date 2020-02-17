× Uber Driver Stabbed in Glendora Attack; 6 Detained Following Motel Standoff

A man repeatedly stabbed an Uber driver, leading to an hourslong standoff at a Glendora motel on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The attack took place shortly before 1 p.m. in the 300 block of West Route 66, according to the Glendora Police Department.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a person had been stabbed when they encountered the victim, an Uber driver, “who had several stab wounds,” police said in a written statement.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, officials said.

“The immediate investigation led us to a possible suspect that had run to the nearby Glendora Motel, 330 W. Route 66, in Glendora, and had barricaded himself inside of a motel room,” the statement said. A SWAT team was summoned to take charge of the standoff.

After several hours, police detained six people, three of them male and three of them female, in connection with the incident.

It was not clear if one of those detained was the suspected attacker.

“At this time, we are not looking for any outstanding suspects,” according to the statement.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Glendora police Sgt. Michael Henderson at 626-914-8281 or mhenderson@glendorapd.org. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Uber driver stabbed, no suspects outstanding at this time. pic.twitter.com/ET1w8oNQVc — GlendoraPD (@Glendora_PD) February 18, 2020